Supercharging Schools To Teach Maths

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

The coalition Government is supercharging schools to lift maths achievement by delivering new resources and more support for teachers and students for Term 1 next year.

“$30 million will fund resources including workbooks, teacher guidance and lesson plans for the 2025 school year. Resources will be available in English and te reo Māori, curriculum aligned and reflect best-practice around the OECD,” Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

“Just 22% of Year 8 students are at the expected standard for maths, that needs to change. That is why the Government has worked at pace to implement a new curriculum beginning in Term 1 next year. We have fantastic teachers, and we need to make sure they are equipped and feel supported to hit the ground running.

“More than half a million Year 0-8 students and their teachers will benefit from high-quality, curriculum-aligned mathematics resources in their classrooms. This alongside a new knowledge-rich curriculum will support teachers, reduce workload, and lift student achievement.”

From October 21, primary schools will be able to choose the maths resources and supports from a range of approved suppliers that best suit them and their learners. Resources will be sent to schools for the start of Term 1 next year.

To deliver this, funding has been reprioritised from Te Ahu o te Reo Māori, a programme available for teachers to learn te reo Māori.

“Since 2019, $100 million has funded this initiative which isn’t accredited and more than double the cost of similar courses available. An evaluation of the programme found no evidence it directly impacted progress and achievement for students. The review also couldn’t quantify what impact the programme had on te reo Māori use in the classroom.

“This Government is committed to the revitalisation of te reo Māori and recognises the importance of the language in our schools. We will work with the Wānanga, tertiary providers and private training establishments to continue to make similar courses available free of charge. Funding for te reo Māori courses in Māori medium schools and kura will also remain.

“Just 45 percent of high school students are passing foundational maths. I am not prepared to look parents in the eye and allow the 60,000 kids starting school next year to be on a similar trajectory. Maths achievement needs to be prioritised.

“This funding shift will support high-quality instructional mathematics resources for students and teachers in te reo Māori so there is equitable access across our education system.

“This is just another part of our Make it Count Action Plan to transform maths education in New Zealand. This Government has clarity, determination and purpose to deliver an education system that sets up our children for success,” Ms Stanford says.

