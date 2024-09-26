Dunedin Hospital D-Listed By Government

The non-announcement in Dunedin today had Ministers leaving broken promises and a likely severely diluted hospital build in their wake.

“The Government’s attempt to placate the people of Dunedin has fallen short. Instead of flying down to announce they’d build the planned hospital, they’ve spent a bunch of money on another review that won’t mean any more hospital beds,” Tracey McLellan said.

“Under National, the Dunedin Hospital plans are a sterling disappointment. The project, which Labour began and funded, has been downgraded despite silver-tongued promises National made to get into Government.

“Labour’s fully costed project had the budget allocated to pay for it, was bigger, and had additional capacity for mental health and MRI facilities. National are potentially content with simply giving the old building a makeover.

“While Health Minister Shane Reti mucks around value managing and adding a new review to a project that has already undergone several, the costs go up, consultants stand around waiting, and the credibility of National to deliver the hospital goes down.

“The ministers’ attempts to pit the region against the rest of the country when it is the Government’s own fault health is not funded adequately was in poor taste today.

“Our regions shouldn’t have to compete with each other for decent health services. The choice for the government was measly tax cuts and a $2.9 billion tax break for landlords over health.

“There are 20 projects on a national red list which are without adequate funding according to media reports today. The Dunedin region is the first, but communities, cities and towns nationwide will go without healthcare facilities because of National,” Tracey McLellan said.

