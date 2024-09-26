Building A Stronger Weather Forecasting System

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology

The Government is looking at integrating the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) and the MetService to improve the weather forecasting system for New Zealand, Science, Innovation & Technology Minister Judith Collins says.

“We have agreed in-principle to NIWA acquiring the MetService, with the MetService retaining its role as New Zealand’s authorised meteorologist, subject to further work being completed.

“Having a strong weather forecasting system which combines weather forecasting science with land and hydrological system sciences through to daily public weather updates will help us meet the current and future demands of New Zealanders,” Ms Collins says.

“Our weather forecasting system is critically important, not only to give us warning of severe weather so that we can prepare, but for daily operations of the aviation, marine and energy industries, and many businesses across New Zealand. It is crucial that our capabilities are streamlined in order to ensure that it is easy to access information about the weather from a single trusted source.

“Extreme weather events in 2023 resulted in a tragic loss of life. These events cost nearly $12 billion in economic terms and $5 billion in insured loss. The Weather Forecasting System Review found that there is a compelling case for change.

“Bringing together the science around climate, weather forecasting, hydrology, and coastal hazards will improve our understanding and allow us to better prepare for, and respond to, severe weather events,” Ms Collins says.

“More work is needed before this change can happen. We have asked officials at the Treasury and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to work with the MetService and NIWA to provide implementation details as soon as possible.

“A more streamlined system will increase safety, improve efficiencies and support a future focused weather forecasting system that works for all New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

