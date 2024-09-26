Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Govt Set To Break Promise On Dunedin Hospital

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is calling on the Government to honour its promise to Dunedin and build its new hospital to full capacity.

“Failing to build the hospital to what was promised would be a complete betrayal and an utter kick in the guts for Dunedin,” says Dunedin-based Green Party MP Scott Willis.

“Healthcare is a human right and something Dunedin deserves. We need to invest in our health system so it’s fit to cater to the needs of all of our communities.

“The current Government is failing to invest in a health system on its knees, putting priority on trickle-down tax cuts for the already wealthy. Yet for years Dunedin’s health system has struggled with chronic staff shortages, equipment shortfalls and facilities not fit for purpose.

“This Government made a promise during the election, pledging to build a new Dunedin Hospital to modern standards - now this looks set to be broken as the Government offers mealy-mouthed excuses. The Coalition is clearly trying to worm away from its promise to our community.

“Right now, the need for a fully equipped hospital in Dunedin couldn’t be more critical. Dunedin deserves a new hospital, and deserves so much more than this Government.

“The Government is undermining our health system to fund trickle-down tax cuts. The health of our people must come before the pockets of the wealthy.

“I look forward to joining the local community this Saturday as we march for the Dunedin hospital and our health services,” says Scott Willis.

