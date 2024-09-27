STAR Attendance System Template Released

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Education spokesperson David Seymour says the Government has released a new resource to inform the introduction of Stepped Attendance Response (STAR) systems in every school.

“The response to the announcement of the STAR system has been hugely supportive. Educators have been in touch to express their support, which gives me great hope that we’re establishing a culture where school attendance is essential,” says Mr Seymour.

“The basic premise of the STAR is that no child is left behind. Every student, parent, teacher and school has a role to play. Each school will develop their own STAR system to suit their community and school.

“Over the coming weeks I am going to be travelling across New Zealand holding hui with frontline people engaged in school attendance, such as school leaders, attendance officers and youth aid police. I look forward to engaging with them on the STAR system and how we can continue working to get more children in school.

“It will be mandatory for all schools to have an attendance management plan based on STAR from the beginning of the 2026 school year. The Ministry will work with schools, the Attendance Service, non-government agencies and other government agencies to streamline this.

“The attached document acts as a best practice template for schools to enact their own system, while outlining the different roles that parents, schools and the Ministry will play.

“Almost every aspect of someone's adult life will be defined by the education they receive as a child. If we want better social outcomes, we can’t keep ignoring the truancy crisis. This Government has set itself bold targets to address attendance, and it’s a bold approach that is needed for the future.”

