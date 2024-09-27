Free Mental Health Resources For Business Owners

Hon Andrew Bayly

Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing

The Government and Auckland Business Chamber have entered a memorandum of understanding which will enable mental health and wellbeing resources for business owners to be freely available, Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Andrew Bayly says.

“As a former business owner, I know first-hand the toll running a business can take on your mental health. Business owners up and down the country are doing it particularly tough right now as they battle challenging economic conditions. With Mental Health Awareness Week now underway, it is a timely reminder that business owners need all the support they can get.

“We know that many Kiwis find it difficult to talk about their mental health and do not know where or how to access help when they need it.

“First Steps is an online platform populated with resources designed to support business owners with their mental health and connect them with approved professionals who can provide counselling and therapy, as well as services like nutritional advice, leadership training, business mentorship and guidance on digital literacy.

“In the past year alone, the resources were used more than 750,000 times.

“First Steps is all about supporting business owners to take the first step in a series of actions. The intention is to crack open the door and provide some basic tools and information to start that journey.

“The online on-demand content is designed for business owners who are often time poor and struggle to take time off work but is freely available for all New Zealanders across the country to use.

“Under the memorandum of understanding, the resources, which were developed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, will be managed and updated by the Auckland Business Chamber.

“It is great that the business community sees the value of the resources and will assume responsibility for managing First Steps’ content, taking a by-business-for-business approach.”

