Geotech Work Begins On Warkworth To Te Hana Road Of National Significance

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The Government is continuing to move at pace on the Northland Expressway, with significant geotechnical investigations now underway for phase one from Warkworth to Te Hana, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“With thousands of motorists and freight travelling through Northland, we’re focused on delivering for this region to grow our economy. For too long, the lack of resilient transport connections between Northland and the rest of the country has been a handbrake on the region’s economic development.

(Photo/Supplies)

“Delivering the Northland Expressway as part of the National-NZ First coalition agreement is a priority for our Government to get Northlanders to where they want to go, quickly and safely.

“Over the next six months, teams will be undertaking a range of activities between Warkworth and Te Hana that include geotechnical drilling, mapping, and surveys. The first round of investigative work began this week and will run through until January 2025.

“The Northland Expressway is one of the largest infrastructure projects in New Zealand’s history that will bring significant benefits to Kiwis travelling in and out of the Northland region. Starting investigative work is a critical first step in the development of this project.

“While this groundwork gets underway, NZTA is working to minimise disruption to businesses and residents by undertaking investigations in discrete, safe locations. Appropriate environmental and safety controls are also being established, including ground protection, fencing and safety barriers.

“The Warkworth to Te Hana phase is the most advanced of the three Roads of National Significance that form the Northland Expressway, with designations and consents already in place.

“NZTA is advancing the remainder of property acquisitions required along the Warkworth to Te Hana phase of the Northland Expressway in order to deliver this project as quickly as possible.”

Notes:

Approximately 120 boreholes will be completed along the project route, with drilling expected to extend between 20 and 200 metres below existing ground levels. Boreholes will take up to five days to complete, with deeper holes expected to take up to 10 days.

Information collected during the investigations that began this week will help develop a 3D geological model of the area to establish a geotechnical baseline for the design, which will achieve improved cost certainty and help confirm alignment of the corridor.

© Scoop Media

