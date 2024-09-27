Human Rights Recommendations Accepted

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

The Government is accepting the majority of human rights recommendations received at the fourth Universal Period Review in Geneva, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“We have considered all 259 recommendations from the United Nations. We are supporting 168 and partially supporting 12 of these recommendations.

“Recommendations related to women’s rights, child and youth wellbeing, child poverty as well as those on an adequate standard of living were accepted in full or in part.

“While accepting the spirit behind them, some recommendations were not supported, because they depend on future decision-making according to New Zealand’s constitutional processes.

“New Zealand remains committed to human rights and considers the scrutiny of the UPR process an important part of the international human rights system.

“I appreciate other UN member states’ support for the process and the ongoing participation by the New Zealand public.”

“The Government is also launching an online tool tracking progress with the implementation of all recommendations.

“The introduction of this actions-based Human Rights Monitor helps to ensure transparency and accountability for our human rights commitments.”

The Monitor can be accessed here: https://humanrights.govt.nz

The formal response will be published on the UN website here: https://www.ohchr.org/en/hr-bodies/upr/nz-index

