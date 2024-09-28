Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Parliament

Minister To Meet With Pacific Island Climate Leaders

Saturday, 28 September 2024, 1:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simon Watts
Minister of Climate Change

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts is travelling to Fiji on Monday to attend a Ministerial Meeting (Talanoa) with Pacific Island Countries, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Attending the Talanoa will reinforce New Zealand’s commitment to supporting climate resilience in the Pacific and advancing action in the areas of climate change,” Mr Watts says.

“The Talanoa will bring together Climate Change Ministers from across the Pacific to discuss joint climate priorities as we prepare for the annual United Nations climate meeting, COP29 later this year. It will provide an important opportunity to connect with my counterparts and strengthen our relationships as we work together to increase regional cooperation.”

“Pacific Island nations are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, making it essential for New Zealand to collaborate with our neighbours to strengthen resilience against its future effects.”

At the Talanoa, Ministers will discuss joint priorities ahead of COP29 in November and Australia’s bid to co-host COP31 in partnership with the Pacific in 2026.

During the visit, Mr Watts will also meet with a local climate parametric micro-insurance provider to learn about their innovative mechanisms that support climate-vulnerable groups in the Pacific, offering affordable financial tools to help them recover quickly from climate hazards.

Mr Watts is expected to return to New Zealand on Wednesday 2 October.

© Scoop Media

