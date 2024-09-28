Speedy Victory For Common Sense

The ACT Party is calling today’s speed limit rule a speedy victory for common sense, and for treating Kiwis like adults.

“Blanket speed limit restrictions with woeful cost benefit analysis were a very good example of how the previous Government infantilised all of us. They exercised power for their own ideals instead of the public good,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"ACT campaigned vigorously against snail-pace speed limits. Our volunteers put up signs all over the country after listening to the frustrations of New Zealanders. Being made to drive at comical speeds was insulting. Labour’s approach was more about ideology than any robust commitment to safety.

“ACT made raising speed limits a condition of coalition. Speed up the speed limits speedily, where it is safe to do so, our coalition agreement says. After less than a year of government, Kiwi motorists can look forward to making up for lost time, while being treated like adults again.

"The speed limit changes are an example of how ACT keeps the Government, and rapidly makes it better."

© Scoop Media

