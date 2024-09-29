Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Te Pāti Māori Should Change Oil And Gas Ban Stance

Sunday, 29 September 2024, 2:26 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Te Pāti Māori should swing in behind oil and gas exploration, they’ll need it to keep their jetset ways going. With one MP spending $3,000 a week on flights, Te Pāti Māori have managed to overtake the Greens, often the biggest flyers and climate hypocrites,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Just four days ago, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was posting in support of Iwi opposed to oil and gas exploration. She even called hydrocarbons that could be found off the Taranaki coast—like jet fuel—‘twilight fossil fuels.’

“As it turns out, Debbie was burning them like nobody’s business. Her $39,000 bill flying around was more than all five of ACT’s non-Minister MPs, combined, for the quarter. It’s time for Te Pāti Māori to be judged for their actions, instead of their words. They should come out and tell their supporters they love fossil fuels, lots and lots."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 