Te Pāti Māori Should Change Oil And Gas Ban Stance

“Te Pāti Māori should swing in behind oil and gas exploration, they’ll need it to keep their jetset ways going. With one MP spending $3,000 a week on flights, Te Pāti Māori have managed to overtake the Greens, often the biggest flyers and climate hypocrites,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Just four days ago, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was posting in support of Iwi opposed to oil and gas exploration. She even called hydrocarbons that could be found off the Taranaki coast—like jet fuel—‘twilight fossil fuels.’

“As it turns out, Debbie was burning them like nobody’s business. Her $39,000 bill flying around was more than all five of ACT’s non-Minister MPs, combined, for the quarter. It’s time for Te Pāti Māori to be judged for their actions, instead of their words. They should come out and tell their supporters they love fossil fuels, lots and lots."

