Labour MP Must Withdraw October 7 Post Or Stand Down

Labour’s Associate Foreign Affairs spokesperson Damien O’Connor has reposted a claim that “Palestinians have every right to do whatever they did on October 7th”.

Responding to this, ACT MP Simon Court says:

“Here we have a Labour Party Foreign Affairs spokesperson justifying the largest Jewish pogrom since the holocaust. There is no way Chris Hipkins can let this extreme and hateful statement stand.

“What Hamas-led Palestinians did on October 7 was a massacre of civilians. Every peaceful person deserves dignity and respect, and that includes Jewish families living in Israel, and their family members in New Zealand.

“Chris Hipkins needs to do the right thing and tell Damien O’Connor to retract his post and apologise, or stand down as Associate Foreign Affairs spokesperson.”

In case the post on X is deleted, a screenshot can be found here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

