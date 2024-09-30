End Of Free RAT Tests Means More Exposure To Virus

The end of free Rapid Antigen Tests today is another sign the Government is giving up on the challenge of protecting the community from Covid-19.

“We cannot afford to become complacent with Covid, testing is a tool that should remain accessible to all,” says the Green Party’s Health spokesperson, Hūhana Lyndon.

“Testing is critical to protection, alerting people when they have Covid and when they should avoid interacting with others. It’s one of the most effective things we can do to help protect our immunocompromised and elderly communities.

“By withdrawing funding for tests, many will miss out, which could lead to the virus spreading and proliferating under the radar. The Government is effectively waving a white flag for this deadly virus to spread more through our communities when the need for protection remains high.

“The Health Ministry still advises people who are symptomatic to test and take precautions against spreading the virus, so it also should provide access to testing.

“At up to $11.00 per test it is a cost that many families cannot afford - especially under the current government's regime, which is leaving so many behind.

“While members of this coalition Government may like to think the pandemic never happened, it is clear that the legacy of the virus lives on.

“Many people became ill with different strains of Covid this past Winter season, and remain sick. As people socialise more towards the end of year, the risk of Covid spreading doesn’t simply abate.

“We must ensure RAT tests are not just accessible for those who can afford it,” says Hūhana Lyndon.

