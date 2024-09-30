Yet Again, ACT Drives Change In Quarterly Plan
“ACT’s contribution to the Coalition Government’s fourth quarterly plan shows how we’re driving the real change Kiwis voted for,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“The document is a clear demonstration of how ACT in Government makes New Zealanders' lives better. We’re unleashing builders and growers by cutting red tape, empowering families with choice in education, delivering consequences for crime, and more.
“For the fourth plan in a row, ACT voters have made a disproportionate impact – more than half of the plan’s action points reflect our contribution.
“Every day in Government, we’re taking great ideas and turning them into action to secure a freer, more prosperous future for New Zealanders.”
Of the 43 actions listed, 22 are led by ACT ministers, advance ACT coalition commitments, or reflect ACT policies. These actions include:
- Pass the
first Resource Management Amendment Bill to reduce the
regulatory burden on farmers and the primary sector.
- ACT coalition commitment
- Introduce the
government’s second RMA reform Bill to Parliament to cut
red tape holding back growth in the infrastructure, energy,
housing, and farming sectors.
- ACT coalition commitment
- Establish the National Infrastructure
Agency.
- ACT policy
- Take Cabinet
decisions on funding and financing tools to get more housing
built.
- ACT coalition commitment
- Introduce legislation to make it
easier to build offshore wind farms.
- ACT policy
- Take Cabinet decisions on allowing
greater use of road tolling to support the delivery of
transport infrastructure.
- ACT coalition commitment
- Finalise the development of
farm-level emissions measurement methodology.
- ACT coalition commitment
- Pass legislation to
complete the removal of agriculture from the Emissions
Trading Scheme.
- ACT coalition commitment
- Take Cabinet decisions to streamline
regulations around food safety export exemptions.
- ACT Minister
- Pass legislation to reverse the ban
on oil and gas exploration.
- ACT coalition commitment
- Take Cabinet decisions on the form of
the Regulatory Standards Bill.
- ACT Minister & coalition commitment
- Initiate a third regulatory
sector review to identify and remove unnecessary red
tape.
- ACT Minister & coalition commitment
- Pass legislation extending deadlines
for earthquake prone buildings to enable a review of the
current settings.
- ACT policy
- Pass
legislation to allow lotteries for non-commercial purposes
to operate online, cutting red tape to make fundraising more
effective.
- ACT Minister
- Take final
design decisions for an online casino gambling
regulator.
- ACT Minister
- Introduce
legislation to remove the GE ban and enable the safe use of
gene technology in agriculture, health science and other
sectors.
- ACT coalition commitment
- Introduce legislation to enable
stronger consequences for serious youth offending.
- ACT Minister
- Publish the second action plan on
family and sexual violence.
- ACT Minister
- Begin delivery of new cancer
treatments.
- ACT Minister (through Pharmac)
- Commence a review of the funding
formula for independent schools.
- ACT coalition commitment & ACT Minister
- Negotiate
contracts with, and announce, the first charter
schools.
- ACT coalition commitment & ACT Minister
- Introduce legislation to expand the
Traffic Light System to include additional consequences for
beneficiaries who do not meet their obligations.
- ACT coalition commitment