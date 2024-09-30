Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Yet Again, ACT Drives Change In Quarterly Plan

Monday, 30 September 2024, 3:59 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT’s contribution to the Coalition Government’s fourth quarterly plan shows how we’re driving the real change Kiwis voted for,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The document is a clear demonstration of how ACT in Government makes New Zealanders' lives better. We’re unleashing builders and growers by cutting red tape, empowering families with choice in education, delivering consequences for crime, and more.

“For the fourth plan in a row, ACT voters have made a disproportionate impact – more than half of the plan’s action points reflect our contribution.

“Every day in Government, we’re taking great ideas and turning them into action to secure a freer, more prosperous future for New Zealanders.”

Of the 43 actions listed, 22 are led by ACT ministers, advance ACT coalition commitments, or reflect ACT policies. These actions include:

  • Pass the first Resource Management Amendment Bill to reduce the regulatory burden on farmers and the primary sector.
    - ACT coalition commitment
  • Introduce the government’s second RMA reform Bill to Parliament to cut red tape holding back growth in the infrastructure, energy, housing, and farming sectors.
    - ACT coalition commitment
  • Establish the National Infrastructure Agency.
    - ACT policy
  • Take Cabinet decisions on funding and financing tools to get more housing built.
    - ACT coalition commitment
  • Introduce legislation to make it easier to build offshore wind farms.
    - ACT policy
  • Take Cabinet decisions on allowing greater use of road tolling to support the delivery of transport infrastructure.
    - ACT coalition commitment
  • Finalise the development of farm-level emissions measurement methodology.
    - ACT coalition commitment
  • Pass legislation to complete the removal of agriculture from the Emissions Trading Scheme.
    - ACT coalition commitment
  • Take Cabinet decisions to streamline regulations around food safety export exemptions.
    - ACT Minister
  • Pass legislation to reverse the ban on oil and gas exploration.
    - ACT coalition commitment
  • Take Cabinet decisions on the form of the Regulatory Standards Bill.
    - ACT Minister & coalition commitment
  • Initiate a third regulatory sector review to identify and remove unnecessary red tape.
    - ACT Minister & coalition commitment
  • Pass legislation extending deadlines for earthquake prone buildings to enable a review of the current settings.
    - ACT policy
  • Pass legislation to allow lotteries for non-commercial purposes to operate online, cutting red tape to make fundraising more effective.
    - ACT Minister
  • Take final design decisions for an online casino gambling regulator.
    - ACT Minister
  • Introduce legislation to remove the GE ban and enable the safe use of gene technology in agriculture, health science and other sectors.
    - ACT coalition commitment
  • Introduce legislation to enable stronger consequences for serious youth offending.
    - ACT Minister
  • Publish the second action plan on family and sexual violence.
    - ACT Minister
  • Begin delivery of new cancer treatments.
    - ACT Minister (through Pharmac)
  • Commence a review of the funding formula for independent schools.
    - ACT coalition commitment & ACT Minister
  • Negotiate contracts with, and announce, the first charter schools.
    - ACT coalition commitment & ACT Minister
  • Introduce legislation to expand the Traffic Light System to include additional consequences for beneficiaries who do not meet their obligations.
    - ACT coalition commitment
