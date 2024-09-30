Final 2024 Action Plan Focused On Infrastructure

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

The Government’s Quarter Four (Q4) Action Plan will be focused on making it easier and faster to build infrastructure in New Zealand as part of its wider plan to rebuild the economy, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

“My Government has been working at pace to get the country back on track since we came to office almost a year ago, and there will be no slowing down as we approach the end of this year,” Mr Luxon says.

“Our final action plan for 2024 will build on the previous action plans and continue to deliver on the Government’s core priorities of rebuilding the economy, restoring law and order, and delivering better public services.

“The plan features a particularly strong focus on the delivery of modern, reliable infrastructure as part of a major effort to make it easier to get things built in this country.

“That includes clearing away the barriers to growth and development through comprehensive resource management reform – but also confirming a fresh approach to the funding and financing of infrastructure.

“With inflation and interest rates falling, we’re now shifting focus to creating the foundations for growth. Our latest plan is critical to achieving that.”

The Q4 Action Plan has 43 actions that include:

Passing the Fast-track Approvals Bill to speed up delivery of regional and national projects of significance.

Passing the first Resource Management Amendment Bill to reduce the regulatory burden on farmers and the primary sector.

Introducing the second amendment bill for the Resource Management Act to cut through red and green tape holding back growth in the infrastructure, energy, housing and farming sectors.

Taking Cabinet decisions on funding and financing tools to get more housing built.

Introducing legislation to make it easier to build offshore wind farms.

Taking Cabinet decisions to get local councils back to basics.

“We will also take further action on restoring law and order, and delivering better public services,” Mr Luxon says.

“By the end of this year, we plan to introduce legislation to enable stronger consequences for serious youth offending, begin the phased rollout of free breast cancer screening for women to age 74, and release the final curriculum for English and Maths for use in primary schools in 2025.

“Kiwis can head into the summer break confident that they have a Government focused on action and delivery to make their and their family’s lives better.”

