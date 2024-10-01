Increased Medicines Access Welcomed Following Budget Boost

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Pharmac David Seymour has welcomed the increased availability of medicines for Kiwis resulting from the Government’s increased investment in Pharmac.

“Pharmac operates independently, but it must work within the budget constraints set by the Government,” says Mr Seymour.

“When our Government assumed office, New Zealanders were facing an uncertain future for medicine access. Pharmac had a $1.7 billion funding hole and had no new money to increase access for medicines.

“It was a priority for this Government to fix that. We’ve allocated Pharmac its largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years, so that it can get on and do its job – negotiating the best deals for medicine for New Zealanders.

“That is now showing tangible results, with new cancer drugs being made available. This is an early sign of the direction we’re setting for Pharmac – one that prioritises expanding opportunities and access for patients and their families.

“Today represents real change for cancer patients as the first treatment from the $604 million uplift is made available. Keytruda is now funded for eligible people with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, bladder cancer and Hodgkin lymphoma. Continued Glucose Monitors (CGMs) and insulin pumps are also now funded.

“I’m pleased to see Pharmac’s responsiveness to the voices of patients and their families by expanding access to Keytruda for more groups, including those with certain types of breast and bowel cancer. This decision reflects our commitment to a more adaptable and patient-centered approach.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We want to build a world-class health system, and that requires access to world-class medicines.”

Note: Pharmac is an independent Crown entity responsible for deciding which medicines and medical devices are funded in New Zealand. The recent funding uplift from the Government has enabled Pharmac to make these significant changes. Further details about the funding changes will be available on Pharmac’s website and through their communications channels.

© Scoop Media

