Work To Do On Climate Adaptation

The Finance and Expenditure Committee’s inquiry into climate adaptation is something that must be built on for an enduring framework to manage climate risk.

“Climate change is here. We must both mitigate further climate changing emissions and we must adapt. Good policy does both,” says Green Party Co-Leader and spokesperson for Climate Change, Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The Finance and Expenditure Committee inquiry into climate adaptation was the latest step in the opportunity to build an enduring framework that supports communities to plan and help people through change.

“There remains work to do. The inquiry’s recommendations represent a step forward in the parameters of current broad cross-party support but the devil will be in the detail. I am confident after discussion with the Minister that we will continue working collaboratively through these gaps in developing the Climate Adaptation Bill.

“A Green adaptation approach would focus on creating strong support and clear guidance for local governments on land-use and adaptation planning. We believe an approach which enables communities to share and work together to manage and mitigate risk is a fairer, more effective and overall more affordable national approach for managing growing climate risk.

“Te Tiriti is not woven into this report to the extent it should be as our guiding constitutional document. Iwi and hapū are not just another stakeholder group who should be ‘involved’ in decision making, they are Treaty partners.

“We look forward to continued cross-party mahi to ensure the eventual Climate Adaptation Act supports people and planet,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

