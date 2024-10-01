New Fund To Clean Up Old Landfill And Dump Sites

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for the Environment

A new Contaminated Sites and Vulnerable Landfills Fund will help councils and landowners clean up historic landfills and other contaminated sites that are vulnerable to the effects of severe weather, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds says.

"This $30 million fund, part of our Q4 Action Plan, increases the Government’s investment in assisting councils and landowners to share the cost of fixing vulnerable landfills and contaminated areas before problems arise," Ms Simmonds says.

The new fund replaces the previous Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund and covers a wider range of remediation projects, like the one underway at Nelson’s Tāhunanui Beach.

“The sawdust used as fill at Tāhunanui Beach in the 1960s is an example of historic contamination,” Ms Simmonds says.

“Many areas across New Zealand bear the legacy of past practices. These sites can pose environmental risks and become a threat due to weather events. It’s estimated that there are hundreds of these sites around New Zealand.”

The Government has already granted more than $12 million towards remediation projects, including more than $3 million towards the final stage of the popular Nelson beach’s clean-up project.

As well as the Tāhunanui Beach project, the other remediation projects granted funding are: Little Tahiti Landfill in Milford Sound, Ocean Beach Landfill near Bluff, Te Raekaihau Point Landfill near Wellington, and Peel Forest Landfill in the Timaru district.

There is also funding to facilitate planning work ahead of the remediation of the Kettle Park Landfill in Dunedin.

“With today’s opening of the new Contaminated Sites and Vulnerable Landfills Fund, we can proactively address more of these projects in the future.”

Councils can apply for funding on behalf of landowners for sites that meet the eligibility criteria. The Ministry for the Environment can help with the application process.

“With this new fund, we will safeguard New Zealand’s natural beauty and the wellbeing of our communities for future generations,” Ms Simmonds says.

