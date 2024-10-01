Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Diplomatic Appointments

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 10:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has today announced seven diplomatic appointments.

“Protecting and advancing New Zealand’s interests abroad is an extremely important role for our diplomats,” Mr Peters says.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of seven senior diplomats to these overseas missions.”

The appointments are:

  • Andrew Williams as Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna.
  • Deborah Geels as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.
  • Michael Walsh as High Commissioner to Malaysia.
  • Sarah Ireland as Ambassador to Mexico.
  • Jonathan Curr as High Commissioner to Solomon Islands.
  • Michael Zhang as Consul-General in Guangzhou.
  • Matthew Hawkins as High Commissioner to Nauru (based in Wellington).
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 