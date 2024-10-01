New Diplomatic Appointments

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has today announced seven diplomatic appointments.

“Protecting and advancing New Zealand’s interests abroad is an extremely important role for our diplomats,” Mr Peters says.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of seven senior diplomats to these overseas missions.”

The appointments are:

Andrew Williams as Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna.

as Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna. Deborah Geels as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva. Michael Walsh as High Commissioner to Malaysia.

as High Commissioner to Malaysia. Sarah Ireland as Ambassador to Mexico.

as Ambassador to Mexico. Jonathan Curr as High Commissioner to Solomon Islands.

as High Commissioner to Solomon Islands. Michael Zhang as Consul-General in Guangzhou.

as Consul-General in Guangzhou. Matthew Hawkins as High Commissioner to Nauru (based in Wellington).

