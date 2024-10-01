Children’s Unit Opens At Rotorua Hospital

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti today opened the refurbished Children’s Unit at Rotorua Hospital, which will provide young patients and their families in the Lakes District with a safe, comfortable and private space to receive care.

“The opening of this unit is a significant milestone in our commitment to improving the health of our children and families in the Lakes region,” says Dr Reti.

“The $6 million redevelopment of our women, child, and family facilities reinforces the Government’s commitment to ensure the health system meets the needs of our local communities and improves health outcomes for all New Zealanders.

“As Health Minister, my priorities are clear: improving access, timeliness, and quality of healthcare. These are only achievable through fit-for-purpose infrastructure and a workforce that is well supported and equipped to provide high quality care in their communities.”

The redevelopment to improve women, child and family facilities at Rotorua Hospital has seen the Birthing Unit, Perinatal Unit and now the Children’s Unit, which were built in the 1960s, all upgraded.

The improvements include state-of-the-art negative pressure rooms and enhanced air change systems, providing safer environments for patients. Families will benefit from more ensuite bathrooms in the Perinatal and Children’s Units, creating a comfortable and private space for care.

The experience will not just be improved for those needing healthcare – but those providing it as well, with much needed improvements to staff areas. Office and storage areas have been redesigned to better meet clinical, communication and privacy requirements for patients, all of which will improve patient outcomes.

“The upgrade ensures these services meet current standards and, just as important, provides a comfortable place for patients and whānau during what is often a stressful time,” Dr Reti says.

“With a fast-growing population, making improvements to infrastructure now is critical to delivering high quality health services in the years to come.”

