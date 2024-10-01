Minor Variations No Longer Major Problem

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Building and Construction

It is now easier to make small changes to building plans without having to apply for a building consent amendment, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says.

“Previously builders who wanted to make a minor change, for example substituting one type of product for another, or changing the layout of a room, often had to apply for an amendment to their building consent, which inevitably adds time and delay.

“The Government has made changes to regulations under the Building Act to clarify the definition of a ‘minor variation’ and introduce definitions for ‘minor customisation’ in a move that will provide greater flexibility for key players involved in the build process, including architects, tradies and homeowners.

“Our overarching ambition is to move towards a more enabling, risk-based, proportionate approach to consenting.

“We want to focus our resources on high-risk building activity, rather than soaking up time amending building consents simply because a builder wants to swap out the brand of plasterboard.

“Making it easier to substitute like-for-like building products will allow for greater competition and gives effect to one of the Commerce Commission’s recommendations from its building supplies market study. It also connects with the Government’s work to make it easier to use overseas building products that meet New Zealand standards.

“These changes will also apply to MultiProof designs, which are designs that have been pre-approved, meaning Building Consent Authorities must make a decision within 10 working days of receiving an application with a MultiProof design, rather than the usual 20 working days for a standard design.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Now homebuilders will be able to make small customisations to these pre-approved designs without sacrificing the benefit of faster consenting and less red-tape.

“First announced in May these changes are effective now and are part of a package of reforms intended to streamline the consenting process, which is widely acknowledged to be complex and slow.

“The Government is committed to getting more Kiwis into affordable housing and we are looking at every stage of the building and consenting process for efficiencies to make this happen.”

Notes:

© Scoop Media

