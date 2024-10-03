Minister Welcomes Larger Police Recruitment Wings

Hon Casey Costello

Associate Minister of Police

Associate Police Minister Casey Costello has welcomed the Police announcement that recruitment wings at the Police College will be expanded to 100 recruits next year.

“This is good news on two fronts – it reflects the fact that more and more New Zealanders are valuing policing and seeing it as a career. It will also help us to achieve the target of increasing frontline Police numbers by 500 officers.”

“The coalition Government is serious about improving law and order and that starts with resourcing Police so they can effectively respond to the needs of our communities,” Ms Costello says.

“We want New Zealanders to feel safe and be safe in their communities and we value Police and their work. Police officers do a great job, and the Government is backing them.

“The fact applications to join Police have doubled from last year, while attrition rates remain low, shows that New Zealanders feel the same way.”

This year’s Budget included $191 million over four years to fund the recruitment and retention of 500 more sworn Police officers and $34.6 million in capital to ensure they are properly equipped to do their jobs.

Ms Costello said Police were also working to build stronger connections with community groups such as Māori and Pasifika wardens and Community Patrols New Zealand and support initiatives to provide a pathway to Police.

A series of targeted recruitment events is currently underway to reach communities across New Zealand. These were held in Auckland on Sunday and Wellington yesterday and will take place in Christchurch on Saturday and Dunedin on Sunday 6 October.

