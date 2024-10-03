Latest Census Data Highlights New Zealand’s Growing Ethnic Diversity

Hon Melissa Lee

Minister for Ethnic Communities

The latest 2023 Census results released today further highlight New Zealand’s growing ethnic and cultural diversity, says Ethnic Communities Minister Melissa Lee.

“Today’s census results are further evidence of the increasingly diverse nature of our population. It’s something that should be celebrated and also serve as a reminder of the importance of growing social cohesion in an ever-evolving New Zealand,” says Ms Lee.

Today’s figures show that all of New Zealand’s major ethnic groups have increased in population between 2018 and 2023. In addition, nearly a third of people in New Zealand were born overseas, with the census recording more than 200 different birthplaces from around the world, and more than 150 languages spoken in New Zealand.

“New Zealand’s Filipino community grew by nearly 50 percent since 2018, driving a lot of the growth in the Asian population. Among our most widely spoken languages, Panjabi, Tagalog, and Afrikaans are the fastest growing, showcasing our country’s rich cultural diversity,” says Ms Lee.

“Auckland, already recognised as one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the world, continues to be New Zealand’s most ethnically diverse region – with nearly one in three Aucklanders having an Asian ethnicity.”

Ms Lee welcomed the latest census findings, saying they also demonstrate the important role data can play in delivering better outcomes for diverse communities around New Zealand.

“As Ethnic Communities Minister, one of the things I’m championing is building a stronger data and evidence base around New Zealand’s ethnic communities. Robust data and evidence can bring greater visibility of the needs of ethnic communities, helping to identify equity gaps and measure outcomes and progress over time.”

Ms Lee pointed to a new report being developed by the Ministry for Ethnic Communities as an example of a tool that, along with the census, can help build a stronger public dataset about New Zealand’s ethnic communities.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the Ministry’s inaugural Ethnic Communities Indicators Report, which will be available later this year. This will be the first ever comprehensive baseline report about ethnic communities in New Zealand,” says Ms Lee.

“Not only will it increase the visibility of how ethnic communities are faring and contributing to our economy, but I envision it will also be the catalyst for better use of data and evidence about ethnic communities in government decision-making and service delivery.”

