Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Sir Jerry Mateparae Appointed In Bougainville Post-referendum Moderator Role

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has welcomed the announcement of Sir Jerry Mateparae as an independent moderator, to work with the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Bougainville Government in resolving outstanding issues on Bougainville’s future.

“New Zealand is an enduring friend to Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and has provided long-running support to the Bougainville peace process,” Mr Peters says.

“Sir Jerry is eminently qualified for the role of moderator, having served as the Governor-General of New Zealand, Chief of Defence Force, and Commander of the Truce Monitoring Group in Bougainville during Operation Belisi.”

Sir Jerry has been in Port Moresby this week engaging in initial conversations with leaders about the moderator role. The announcement of Sir Jerry’s appointment was made following a joint meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Marape and Autonomous Bougainville Government President Toroama after their consideration of several high-profile candidates.

“We hope that Sir Jerry’s engagement will assist Papua New Guinea and Bougainville to progress post-referendum consultations and decisions on Bougainville’s future, in a way that that sustains the peace and progress of the last 25 years,” Mr Peters says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 