Doubling Road Rehabilitation This Summer To Prevent Potholes

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Kiwis will see fewer potholes on our roads with road rehabilitation set to more than double through the summer road maintenance programme to ensure that our roads are maintained to a safe and reliable standard, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Increasing productivity to help rebuild our economy is a key priority for the Government, and boosting pothole repairs and prevention will deliver a safe and reliable network that will support this growth.

“The thousands of Kiwi motorists and freight operators driving on our state highways every day have become all too aware of the shocking number of potholes on our roads.

“Our Government has inherited a significant backlog of road maintenance across the country. We are now catching up on the maintenance deficit to ensure that Kiwis and freight can get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.”

The Government’s Pothole Prevention Fund will deliver a total of 285.6 lane kilometres of rehabilitation work over the coming summer months – a 124 per cent increase compared to last year.

“Rehabilitation involves full width repairs of our existing roads, and renews the life of the roading pavement, rather than simply filling in potholes. Long lasting rehabilitation work that strengthens the network and prevents potholes from forming in the first place is critical to lifting the quality of our roading network and has a much longer lasting impact than re-sealing the road.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“In recent years, investment has not kept pace with the amount of work required to maintain the network, resulting in cutbacks to rehabilitation work while quick fixes have been prioritised.

“This has resulted in increasingly rapid deterioration of the road network across the country. To reverse this decline, our Government is prioritising rehabilitation work alongside a significant resealing programme.

“Our Government is focused on getting back to basics and has boosted funding for pothole prevention on our state highways by 91 per cent compared to the previous three years. This funding is ringfenced for resealing, rehabilitation, and drainage maintenance works to ensure that maintenance funds are used to fix and prevent potholes.

“Our state highways are critically important to increasing productivity and unlocking economic growth. The Government is committed to increasing maintenance and renewals to tackle and prevent potholes so that Kiwis and freight can get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.”

Notes:

The number of kilometres of rehabilitation work on state highways as part of the 2024/25 summer maintenance programme compared to the previous programme:

Region Rehabilitation lane kilometres (2023/24) Rehabilitation lane kilometres (2024/25) % Increase Auckland & Northland 2.5 40.2 1,508% Waikato & Bay of Plenty 49 104.4 113% Central North Island 27.1 68.7 153% Wellington & Top of the South 9.5 19.7 107% Central & Lower South Island 39.7 52.4 32% Total 127.7 285.6 124%

Lane kilometres are the total length of lanes to be resealed or rehabilitated. For example, resealing both lanes of a 10 kilometre stretch of two-lane highway results in 20 lane kilometres.

In addition to the record rehabilitation work that will be carried out, 1,511.6 lane kilometres of resealing will be completed across the country through the summer maintenance programme.

The summer maintenance programme will start in October and will be completed by March 2025.

© Scoop Media

