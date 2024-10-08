Strengthened Cyber Security Support For New Zealand Businesses

Hon Andrew Bayly

Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring New Zealand is a safe and secure place to do business with the launch of new cyber security resources, Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Andrew Bayly says.

“Cyber security is crucial for businesses, but it’s often discounted for more immediate business concerns. That’s why we’ve developed these practical, easy-to-use resources to help businesses safeguard themselves against cyber threats.

The programme, Unmask Cyber Crime, offers a series of short, educational videos that have been designed to raise awareness and provide small to medium business owners with the confidence to adopt effective cybersecurity practices. It comes as New Zealand businesses are increasingly identifying cyber security as a key concern for their business.

“Cyber-attacks can severely impact businesses and business owners, leading to financial losses and reputational harm. Many New Zealand SMEs are especially vulnerable due to limited resources. This initiative equips them with the tools to understand and mitigate these risks.”

Each video focuses on a specific aspect of cyber security, outlining risks to be aware of and practical steps that can be taken to enhance security. The videos are free and available to all businesses.

“The government will continue working alongside the business sector to ensure these resources reach as many businesses as possible, supporting them to be resilient against cyber threats.”

Notes:

The National Cyber Security Centre has launched this initiative on its Own Your Online website: Unmask Cyber Crime: business online security series - Own Your Online

