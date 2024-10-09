Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Parliament

New Zealand Climate Change Ambassador Appointed

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 10:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simon Watts
Minister of Climate Change

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts has announced the appointment of Stuart Horne as New Zealand’s Climate Change Ambassador.

“I am pleased to welcome someone of Stuart’s calibre to this important role, given his expertise in foreign policy, trade, and economics, along with strong business connections,” Mr Watts says.

“Stuart’s understanding of the transition to a net-zero economy will be a huge asset, with climate change becoming a more central focus to strengthening New Zealand’s relationships with key counterparts. His expertise will be beneficial in supporting New Zealand’s economic, trade, and climate goals.”

Mr Horne is the Divisional Manager of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Economic Division. He is a senior diplomat who has previously led the Ministry’s Middle East and African Division and served as New Zealand’s Special Coordinator to the Small Island Developing States Conference in 2014. Mr Horne has undertaken overseas postings in Samoa and Brussels.

Mr Horne holds a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from the University of Otago. He will take up his new, Wellington-based role effective immediately, replacing Kay Harrison.

