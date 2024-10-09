Greens Support Call For Divestment From Illegal Israeli Settlements

The Green Party echoes a call for banks to divest from entities linked to Israel’s illegal settlements in Palestine, and says Crown Financial Institutions should follow suit.

“How we spend our money counts - the Government must ensure that our country does not assist, or profit from, crimes against humanity,” says the Green Party Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teanau Tuiono.

“Aotearoa has a long and proud history of advocating for peace. As a country which urges others to follow international law, we should walk the talk, and ensure our trade and investments aren’t party to breaches of international law.

“The Green Party supports the ultimatum given today by Justice for Palestine to ASB KiwiSaver to divest from entities linked to illegal Israeli settlements. We also call on the Government to ensure Crown Financial Institutions do likewise.

“New Zealand must act in accordance with July’s International Court of Justice advisory opinion on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories - it’s unacceptable for Crown Financial Institutions to invest in entities linked to illegal activity.

“New Zealand also supported the recent UN resolution demanding Israel end its 'unlawful presence' in Palestinian territory - it must do more than simply pay lip service to this.

“The Government must direct ACC, the Superannuation Fund, and the National Provident Fund to not invest a cent in organisations complicit and associated with Israel’s attacks on civilian populations in Gaza and Lebanon.

“Furthermore, if the BNZ Kiwisaver fund doesn’t divest from weapons companies participating in Israel’s hostilities, the Government must remove BNZ as a default Kiwisaver provider while it invests New Zealanders’ earnings in war crimes, human rights abuses, and suffering.

“New Zealand has a responsibility to ensure that our trade and investments policies aren’t profiting from and supporting unethical behaviour – especially not breaches of international law,” says Teanau Tuiono.

