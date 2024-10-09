Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Sport NZ Asked To Update Transgender Inclusion Guiding Principles

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Bishop
Minister of Sport & Recreation

Sport & Recreation Minister Chris Bishop has asked Sport NZ to review and update its Guiding Principles for the Inclusion of Transgender People in Community Sport.

“The Guiding Principles, published in 2022, were intended to be a helpful guide for sporting bodies grappling with a tricky issue. They are intended to be voluntary, not mandatory.

“Earlier this year I undertook to keep a watching brief over this genuinely difficult issue. As part of that watching brief I have met with a range of individuals and groups, and have sought advice from Sport NZ.

“The National-New Zealand First Coalition Agreement commits the Government to ensuring publicly funded sporting bodies support fair competition that is not compromised by rules relating to gender.

“It is important that transgender people feel able to participate in community sport – but there are obviously difficult issues for sporting bodies to grapple with around fairness and safety as a result of that participation.

“I have come to the view that the Guiding Principles do not reflect legitimate community expectations that sport at a community level should not just be focused on diversity, inclusion and equity – but also prioritise fairness and safety.

“Earlier this week I wrote to Sport NZ Chief Executive Raelene Castle to ask her to review and update the Guiding Principles accordingly.

“I expect to receive an update from Sport NZ in the coming months.”

