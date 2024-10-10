Medicines Access Continues To Increase

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Pharmac David Seymour is pleased to see Pharmac continue to increase availability of medicines for Kiwis with the Government’s largest ever investment in Pharmac.

“Pharmac operates independently, but it must work within the budget constraints set by the Government,” says Mr Seymour.

“When our Government assumed office, New Zealanders were facing an uncertain future for medicine access. Pharmac had a $1.7 billion funding hole and had no new money to increase access for medicines.

“It was a priority for this Government to fix that. We’ve allocated Pharmac its largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years,so that it can get on and do its job – negotiating the best deals for medicine for New Zealanders.

“That is now showing tangible results, with new cancer drugs continuing to be made available. This is an early sign of the direction we’re setting for Pharmac – one that prioritises expanding opportunities and access for patients and their families.

“Today represents another step forward for cancer patients as the $604 million uplift from the Government continues to facilitate access to new treatments.

“From 1 November 2024 an estimated 380 people will benefit from the full funding of Cetuximab for bowel (colorectal) cancer located on the left side of the bowel, which has spread, and does not have certain (RAS or BRAF) gene mutations. Cetuximab will be fully funded at any point in a person’s treatment.

“Pharmac also recently, announced funding of pembrolizumab (branded as Keytruda), from 1 October, for another type of bowel cancer.

“Cancer chemotherapy medicines, bendamustine and pemetrexed will also be made more accessible, to more people.

Pharmac currently fund bendamustine for people with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and lymphomas, which are types of blood cancer. They are adjusting the eligibility criteria to include people with relapsed or refractory CLL.

“The eligibility criteria for pemetrexed is being adjusted to make it available for any relevant use,” says Mr Seymour.

“I’m pleased to see Pharmac’s responsiveness to the voices of patients and their families by expanding access to more medicines for more groups. This decision reflects our commitment to a more adaptable and patient-centered approach.

“We want to build a world-class health system, and that requires access to world-class medicines.”

Note:

Please find the link to Pharmac’s announcement here: https://pharmac.govt.nz/news-and-resources/news/pharmac-improves-access-to-three-cancer-medicines

Pharmac is an independent Crown entity responsible for deciding which medicines and medical devices are funded in New Zealand. The recent funding uplift from the Government has enabled Pharmac to make these significant changes. Further details about the funding changes will be available on Pharmac’s website and through their communications channels.

