No Time To Slow-down On Disaster Response

Labour welcomes the release of the Government’s response to the report into the North Island weather events but urges it to push forward with legislative change this term.

“Labour commissioned the review into the severe weather events in Government, so New Zealand can be better prepared,” Labour emergency management spokesperson Camilla Belich said.

“Labour is willing to work with and assist the Government in ensuring the recommendations of this report are actioned, including implementing legalisation this term.

“This needs to be a priority and Mark Mitchell must provide a clear timeline for implementing these changes. We don’t know when the next disaster will strike and must be prepared.

“The Emergency Management system in New Zealand requires urgent reform and investment to make sure New Zealand is best placed to respond to a major natural disaster.

“New Zealand needs to invest in resilient infrastructure and support for local councils. The Government scrapped Labour’s $6 billion National Resilience Plan, which was ringfenced to support local communities and councils after Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods. The plan also set aside funds to build resilience in at risk locations.

“One in 100-year events are becoming more and more common, it’s critical we invest properly to protect our communities and our economy,” Camilla Belich said.

