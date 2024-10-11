Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Feedback Will Improve Health And Safety System And Grow The Economy

Friday, 11 October 2024, 2:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Brooke van Velden
Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden says the feedback from the health and safety roadshow will help shape the future of health and safety in New Zealand and grow the economy.

“New Zealand’s poorly performing health and safety system could be costing this country billions,” says Ms van Velden.

“An effective health and safety system can support productivity and economic growth. I want to make sure businesses and organisations are focused on addressing the things that are causing workers harm, rather than being caught up in unnecessary compliance or trying to interpret and navigate complex rules and regulations.

“The health and safety roadshows across the country have been a real eye-opener. The problems I’m hearing from employers, businesses and workers are shared across different parts of the country and across very different industries. This consensus has been surprising, and the frustrations are very real.

“For example, employers and workers finding inconsistencies in guidance from WorkSafe. One very obvious theme is that small businesses and sole traders are struggling a lot more with compliance than businesses who can afford dedicated health and safety experts. For SMEs, the costs can be unbearably high – they have to consider the financial costs, as well as the time they have to commit.

“We have some work to do but I am grateful for the Kiwis I have met across the country, for their honesty and openness in sharing their concerns.

“I am still very keen to hear from more small businesses and those with health and safety obligations who do not usually participate in government consultation. Small businesses make up 97 percent of businesses in New Zealand, they are our Kiwi family-owned businesses and sole-traders. You still have time to make an online submission by going to MBIE’s website before 5pm 31 October, or by emailing HSWHaveYourSay@mbie.govt.nz. Your voice is an important part of shaping the future of our health and safety system.”

Notes:

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
