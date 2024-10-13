Significant Protection For Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister of Conservation

Toitū ngā pōito o te kupenga a Toitehuatahi!

A Government commitment to restoring the health and mauri of the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana will enhance the area for generations to come, Minister of Conservation Tama Potaka says.

Cabinet recently agreed to pass the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill into law, with amendments.

"I acknowledge the many years of work that have gotten us to this point. Committing to progressing this Bill means we are targeting our efforts into high-value conservation areas delivering the best outcomes for biodiversity.

"The Gulf is home to an array of habitats, including biologically important dog cockle beds, kelp forests and fragile coral. One-third of all seabirds that breed in New Zealand nest in the Gulf.

"We are establishing 19 new marine protection areas that will nearly triple the space protected in the gulf.

The Bill supports the delivery of the Government's goals to rebuild the economy and tackle environmental issues.

"The beauty of the Gulf is also an important catalyst for economic benefits including tourism and fishing. A recent assessment by the NZ Institute of Economic Research put the economic value of the Gulf at $100 billion.

"Our amendments also ensure we are putting in place modern marine protection that balances the needs of communities, the environment and the economy. For example, by carefully ensuring the continuation of customary non-commercial fishing rights.

"Limited ring-net fishing will continue for a small number of fishermen in protected areas who supply local communities. This method has very little impact on the environment beyond the target species.

"Careful monitoring of the effectiveness of the new high protection areas and seafloor protection areas will also be introduced. This is being funded through the International Visitor Levy and reprioritisation within Vote Conservation.

"By pruning regulation, growing revenue and nurturing the things that matter most, we are securing a future for biodiversity that all New Zealanders can be proud of."

