Minister To Attend Cyber Security, NATO Meetings

Minister Responsible for the GCSB and Minister of Defence Judith Collins will travel to Singapore and Brussels for Singapore International Cyber Week and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting.

New Zealand has been invited to attend the NATO meeting alongside representatives from the European Union and the Indo-Pacific 4 (IP4), which comprises New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

“This is the first time IP4 Defence representatives will have the opportunity to exchange views with NATO Allies in the changing security dynamics in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions, including in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and its implications for our region,” Ms Collins says.

“I will be taking the opportunity to reiterate our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine as they fight against Russia’s illegal and unjustified war of aggression.

“In a deteriorating global environment, New Zealand is committed to working with like-minded partners to uphold the international rules-based system that is fundamental to our security and prosperity.

While in Brussels, Ms Collins will hold bilateral meetings with defence counterparts from NATO and the Indo-Pacific region, and will participate in a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

Ms Collins will also meet Directors-General from European Commission agencies in the Space, and Science, Innovation and Technology portfolios while in Brussels.

Before going to Brussels she will attend the Singapore International Cyber Week, the most established cyber security event in the Asia Pacific region and one which provides a vital chance to discuss global cyber security. She will also take part in the annual ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Cyber Security Special Session with Dialogue Partners.

“I am pleased to represent New Zealand at this important gathering and am looking forward to participating in a range of discussions on global cyber security issues,” Ms Collins says.

“Cyber security is front of mind for many New Zealand businesses and I am committed to ensuring we are prepared and resilient in this area.”

Ms Collins will also meet private sector representatives to discuss cyber and technology security matters while in Singapore.

She leaves New Zealand tomorrow and returns on 20 October.

