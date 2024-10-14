Economic Growth On The Fast-track

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Infrastructure

The one-stop-shop Fast-track Approvals Bill, and the 149 projects listed in the Bill, will help rebuild our struggling economy and kick-start economic growth across the country, Minister for Infrastructure Chris Bishop says.

“Since 2022, New Zealand has battled anaemic levels of economic growth. If we want Kiwi kids to stop moving overseas, better public services, and a lower cost of living: economic growth is the only answer.

“Our status as a first-world country isn’t guaranteed, and we should never take it for granted. If we want to build a brighter future for New Zealand, we must stop saying no to growth-enhancing projects.

“For too long, our planning system’s default position has been ’no’. You want to build a housing development? No. You want to build a road? No. You want to build a wind farm? No.

“We must start saying yes. It is critical to New Zealand’s future.

“The Fast-track Approvals Bill will help cut through the obstruction-economy, with the 149 projects announced on Sunday demonstrating our commitment to supercharge growth. Commentary from across New Zealand this week has shown just how important this Bill is for our country’s future.

“Forsyth Barr said that the Fast-track Approvals Bill ‘has the potential to give a much needed injection of energy into the downbeat NZ economy.’

“Katherine Rich, Chief Executive of BusinessNZ said that ‘these projects listed as part of the Fast-track Bill will stimulate job creation and economic activity at a time when we need it most.’

“James Smith from the National Road Carriers Association said that the projects announced were ‘balanced and achievable’, with ‘a strong emphasis on road and rail developments that will enable productivity to get the country moving again’.

“Bridget Abernethy from the Electricity Retailers Association has said that the fast-tracking of renewable projects will ‘…help provide confidence to build and deliver affordable clean electricity for our low-emissions future.’

“Finn McDonald from the Employers and Manufacturers Association said that ‘given the recent issues caused by higher energy prices and the demands on generation capacity to further electrify the economy, these new fast-tracked projects have increasing significance’

“Nick Leggett from Infrastructure NZ said that the list of projects was ‘balanced’, and that ‘it really speaks to the need this country has to get its act together and build some infrastructure’.

“Even Gary Taylor, Chairman and Executive Director of the Environmental Defence Society, has conceded that ‘while I come from an environmental perspective, I am also a Kiwi interested in economic welfare of our nation, and a lot of the infrastructure projects look good to go to me, subject to environmental assessment… a lot of the renewable projects, a lot of the housing projects, although there are obviously important questions about impacts from them… a lot of them are all good to go…’

“The 149 projects chosen by Cabinet to be listed in the Bill will be listed in Schedule 2 of the Bill once the Bill is reported back from the Environment Committee in mid-October. Once the Bill is passed, they will be able to apply to the Environmental Protection Authority to have an expert panel assess the project and apply relevant conditions.

“New Zealanders can expect economic growth to be at the heart of what this government does. Fast-track is just one part – albeit an important part – of our drive to grow the economy for all Kiwis.”

