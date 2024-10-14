A Year Later, Kiwis Already See ACT's Real Change

A year after the 2023 election, ACT is celebrating the long list of actions already taken to empower New Zealanders.

"In Opposition, we spent six years listening to New Zealanders," says ACT Leader David Seymour. "This resulted in a comprehensive election platform with a commitment not just to change the Government, but to deliver real change.

"Thanks to New Zealanders' support, on October 14 we were put in a position to deliver, and less than 11 months after signing the coalition agreement, we've made serious progress.

"The breadth and intensity of our action in Government speaks for itself. Even our critics complain at how we're punching above our weight for a small team. We call it value for your vote.

"Below is a list of actions ACT has taken that reflect ideas we campaigned on, and on which Kiwis elected us to deliver. Together, these actions break down barriers for Kiwis working to succeed on their own terms. We're addressing challenges in the economy, law and order, democracy, education, health and more."

THE ECONOMY:

Cut wasteful Government spending to get inflation under control.

Delivered tax cuts to ease the cost of living.

Restored the Reserve Bank's focused on tackling inflation.

Restored the option of 90-day trials for all businesses.

Established the Ministry for Regulation to cut red tape to make doing business simpler.

Commenced two regulatory reviews for early childhood education and agricultural products.

Repealed the Auckland Fuel Tax.

Repealed the Ute Tax.

Repealed “Fair Pay” Agreements

Repealed Labour's resource management regime.

Agreed on core design features for a replacement of the Resource Management Act centred on property rights.

Sped up timeframes for overseas investment applications.

Increased the use of sanctions for beneficiaries who can work but refuse to take steps to find a job.

Eased restrictions to accessing credit under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act.

Scrapped EECA's "decarbonising industry" (GIDI) fund.

Scrapped Auckland Light Rail, the Lake Onslow hydro scheme, and funding for Let's Get Wellington Moving.

Started phasing back in interest deductibility.

Suspended the requirement for new Significant Natural Areas.

Unveiled a new contracting gateway test to provide certainty to workers and businesses.

Began delivering regulatory relief for businesses dealing with anti-money laundering rules.

Launched consultation to improve the Holidays Act.

Launched a nationwide roadshow to inform improvements to health and safety law.

Launched a framework for Regional Deals between central and local government to deliver infrastructure.

Stopped blanket speed limit reductions and enabled faster speed limits on our safest roads.

Introduced legislation to reverse the oil and gas ban and promote the use of Crown minerals.

Introduced tenancy legislation to enable Pet Bonds, restore 90-day 'no cause' terminations, and restore tenants’ and landlords’ notice periods to 21 and 42 days.

Introduced legislation to improve access to building products available overseas.

Introduced a member's bill to liberalise Easter Trading.

LAW AND ORDER:

Increased funding for Corrections to lift prison capacity.

Abolished Labour's prisoner reduction target.

Defunded Section 27 “cultural reports”.

Commenced a review of the Firearms Registry.

Strengthened consequences for Kāinga Ora tenants who engage in repeated antisocial behaviour.

Strengthened Firearms Prohibition Orders.

Made gang membership an aggravating factor at sentencing.

Introduced legislation to reinstate Three Strikes.

Introduced a member's bill to make rehabilitation or education a condition of parole.

Introduced legislation to toughen sentences for attacks on workers and give weight to the victim's circumstances at sentencing.

Introduced legislation to amend Part 6 of the Arms Act affecting clubs and ranges.

STRENGTHENING DEMOCRACY:

Directed the public service to deliver services based on need, not race, and end "progressive procurement" quotas.

Abolished the Māori Health Authority.

Advanced the Treaty Principles Bill.

Restored local referendums on Māori Wards.

Scrapped Labour's law to give 16-year-olds votes in local elections.

Broadened the terms of reference of the Covid-19 Royal Commission with a second phase.

Defunded the Christchurch Call.

Halted work on hate speech laws.

Introduced legislation to remove Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act.

Seen Otago University adopt a free speech policy in response to ACT's coalition agreement.

EDUCATION:

Restored charter schools, now with the option of state school conversion, with the first schools to open next year.

Streamlined early childhood education regulations.

Delivered an action plan to improve school attendance and started publishing attendance data weekly.

Improved the school lunch programme to feed more kids for less money.

Switched fees-free university from first year to third.

HEALTH:

Delivered Pharmac its largest-ever budget, which has now funded life-saving medicines.

Repealed the Therapeutic Products Act.

Restored the sale of medicine containing pseudoephedrine.

