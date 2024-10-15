Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Foreign Minister To Visit Thailand, Attend Indonesian Presidential Inauguration

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 9:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is travelling this week to Bangkok for talks with his Thai counterpart, and to Jakarta to attend the inauguration of Indonesia’s next President, Prabowo Subianto.

“NewZealand is committed to our Comprehensive Partnership with Indonesia, and our shared ties as democracies in the Indo-Pacific region,” Mr Peters says.

“It is important we show our strong support for the transition of power in the world's third largest democracy.”

Mr Peters will also express New Zealand’s appreciation for Indonesia’s assistance in securing the recent release of New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens, who was held hostage in Papua, Indonesia.

Before travelling to Indonesia, Mr Peters will visit Thailand to meet with his Foreign Minister counterpart to advance discussions on lifting the Thai-New Zealand bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership by 2026.

“Our engagement with Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will underline the importance we place on our partnership with Thailand,” Mr Peters says.

“The Coalition Government is seriously focused on boosting NewZealand’s engagement with Southeast Asia. Since taking office we have been backing up our words with action.

“Thailand will be the seventh member of ASEAN that we will have visited this year.”

While in Bangkok, Mr Peters will engage with key Thai political and business leaders and NewZealand alumni and meet with NewZealand businesses active in Thailand.

Mr Peters will return to NewZealand on 21 October.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 