Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Dairy Export Quota Bill Passes First Reading

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 4:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade
Minister of Agriculture 

15 October 2024

The Government’s work to boost export value has hit another milestone, with a new dairy Bill passing its first reading in Parliament today, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced.

“The Dairy Industry Restructuring (Export Licences Allocation) Amendment Bill will modernise New Zealand’s dairy export quota system to grow export and farmgate returns,” Mr McClay says.

“More dairy companies are manufacturing niche and high-value products, but the current system excludes many of them from receiving dairy export quota - this is a lost opportunity for those businesses and for New Zealand.”

This Bill follows a review of the dairy export quota system in 2023, which identified opportunities to improve quota allocation, to better reflect the diversity of the dairy industry.

New Zealand currently administers quota allocation for bovine dairy exports to the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, and the Dominican Republic.

“The Bill proposes changes to the export quota system that include shifting quota allocation from the proportion of milk solids a company collects from farmers, to a system based on their export history.

This will maximise and further boost dairy’s $23 billion in annual export revenue by allowing a wider range of exporters to tap into new markets and opportunities,” Mr McClay says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Bill also enables portions of individual quotas to be reserved for dairy exporters currently ineligible for quota and those only eligible for less than 200 tonnes.

“It will also unlock quota for non-bovine animal dairy exporters, such as sheep, goat and deer milk processors, opening up new export opportunities and revenue streams.”

“This is all part of the Government’s work to support a successful primary sector and achieve our ambitious goal of doubling exports by value in ten years.

“The Government is committed to backing our primary producers, returning value to the fame gate and boosting our economy, because it is only through a strong economy we can lift incomes, reduce the cost of living and afford the public services Kiwis deserve.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 