Trade Minister To Attend G20 Meeting In Brazil

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade

Trade Minister Todd McClay will attend the Group of Twenty (G20) Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in Brasilia next week.

“As an exporting nation reliant on trade, this is a significant opportunity to boost our interests with some of the world’s largest economies and many of our most important trading partners,” Mr McClay says.

New Zealand was invited to attend following our success in negotiating the E-Commerce agreement at this year’s WTO Ministerial Trade negotiation in Abu Dhabi, and our inaugural attendance at the G7 Trade Ministers meeting in Reggio Calabria.

Minister McClay will represent New Zealand alongside G20 members to discuss sustainable development, investment, global food security, reducing Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) and strengthening of the Multilateral system to grow trade.

In addition to G20 meetings, Mr McClay will look to engage directly with counterparts including from Brazil, Canada, Chile, the European Union, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States.

While in the region, the Minister will also lead a business delegation to São Paulo to boost New Zealand's $242 million exported to Brazil and supporting the 40 Kiwi businesses already operating in the region.

The delegation includes 13 organisations: Aroa Biosurgery, Auckland Council, Foot Science International, Framecad, Gallagher Animal Management, Latin America Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence (CAPE), Latin America New Zealand Business Council (LANZBC), Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC), Loadscan, Mindhive Global, New Zealand Brazil Business Chamber (NZBBC), Seequent, and Tait Communications.

“We are committed to ensuring New Zealand remains competitive on the world stage and that our high-quality, safe and sustainable exports gain the recognition they deserve.”

