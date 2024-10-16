Anzac Day Commemorations Will Honour More Veterans

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Veterans

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage

The Government is making changes so that more veterans who have served New Zealand will be formally recognised as part of official Anzac Day commemorations, Veterans Minister Chris Penk and Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith say.

“Veterans often tell me that recognition is the most meaningful form of thanks. Serving your country comes with great personal sacrifice which can never be fully repaid, but recognising the bravery, honour and dedication of service personnel through official commemorations like Anzac Day goes a long way,” Mr Penk says.

“Anzac Day commemorations were originally designed to remember those who fell at Gallipoli. But increasingly New Zealanders are using the occasion to remember and honour all who have served New Zealand.

“What many people don’t realise is that as a matter of law Anzac Day doesn’t commemorate the contribution New Zealand forces have made in conflicts after 1966, when the Anzac Day Act was last updated. The final conflict mentioned in the Act is the Vietnam War.

“The Government is doing something about this by progressing a Bill to amend the Anzac Day Act so that the day will officially recognise those who have taken part in more recent war-like conflicts, including our peacekeeping forces, as well as those from previous wars.

“We know that there is more we can ­– and should – do to better recognise service personnel’s sacrifices. Even the question of who is officially recognised as a ‘veteran’ is more complicated than most would realise, with not all people who have operationally served in the New Zealand Defence Force recognised as a veteran.

“However, today’s announcement, made by the Prime Minister at the RSA’s 108th National Council meeting in Wellington, is an important step in the right direction.”

Mr Goldsmith emphasised that it is time for the Act to catch up with public sentiment.

“Kiwis are grateful for the courage, commitment and sacrifice of servicemen and women not only in the past, but also in the present, and Anzac Day is one of the ways they want to show it,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“The service personnel of today are part of a long and proud tradition. A change is well overdue, and we need to acknowledge that all those who have served New Zealand in time of war and war-like conflicts deserve to be officially recognised and honoured. It’s appropriate to do that on Anzac Day.”

The Anzac Day Amendment Bill is expected to be introduced in the House before Anzac Day 2025 and passed in time for Anzac Day 2026.

