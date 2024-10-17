International Energy Agency Issues Wake-Up Call On Climate Action

Today’s report from the International Energy Agency highlights how far this Government’s actions are dragging us backwards in the fight against climate change.

“Luxon’s decision to pour fossil fuel on the climate crisis fire actively undermines not only energy security and resilience, but a climate-safe future,” says Green Party Co-Leader and spokesperson for Climate Change Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Today the International Energy Agency issued its annual energy outlook with the key message: energy security and climate action are inextricably linked.

“The IEA have once again underscored that efficient, cleaner energy systems reduce energy security risks.

“Unfortunately, we have a Government operating in half-truths, weaponising the energy crisis created by reliance on fossil fuels and incentivised by profit-at-all-costs to somehow justify reinforcing and worsening those very settings.

“The Prime Minister and his Government have tied themselves in knots with the tentacles of the fossil fuel industry, lifting the oil and gas ban, tearing through pristine biodiversity with more coal mines and opening our shores to LNG imports. These actions actively undermine a clean, green transition which is not only critical for a stable climate, but a resilient energy system too.

“A better world is possible. Affordable, more reliable, renewable and resilient energy distribution is possible. Communities across Aotearoa New Zealand want and deserve it. The Greens will continue to fight to deliver that future owed to all of us,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

