Changes To Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Immigration

The Government is continuing to stabilise the immigration system by tightening the Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa (MEPV).

“Despite New Zealand being internationally regarded as a safe, fair and highly attractive place to work, we are not immune to migrant exploitation. This is unacceptable,” Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says.

“The MEPV supports migrants to leave exploitative situations quickly while remaining lawfully in New Zealand. It also provides them the chance to find new work. However, the current criteria is too broad and risks prolonging the time migrants remain in a vulnerable position.

“These settings need to be balanced to ensure they provide the ability for migrants to leave exploitative employment.”

From 31 October, the visa will:

Continue to provide open work rights provided for a six-month duration

Update the definition of migrant exploitation to specify exploitation must be linked to a genuine employment relationship

Exclude lawful employment terminations, redundancies, and non-payment of final wages due to liquidation, except in cases where this has occurred alongside other exploitative behaviour or has not followed legal process

The ability to apply for a second MEPV for a further six months will also be removed. A two-week transitional period will allow those currently holding an MEPV expiring on or before 30 November to be granted a second MEPV if they wish to do so.

“This ensures migrants have adequate time to find further work or arrange their affairs and depart New Zealand. They also reduce the prospect of migrants being in financially precarious and vulnerable situations, and the risk of future exploitation.

“This alongside introducing an English language requirement and a minimum skills or experience threshold to the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), signals this Government’s commitment to reducing the opportunity for migrant exploitation,” Ms Stanford says.

