Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Investing In Auckland And Wellington Rail Reliability

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 4:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown
Minister of Transport

The Government has announced how $101.7 million in Budget 2024 funding for metro rail networks will be split between Auckland and Wellington to address the maintenance backlog and deliver more reliable services for commuters in our main cities, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“The Auckland metro rail network will receive $48.8 million, while Wellington’s network will see investment of $52.9 million. This funding will support network upgrades across Auckland’s metro rail lines and upgrades to the Johnsonville, Kāpiti, and Hutt Valley lines in Wellington.

“Delivering reliable, effective, and efficient public transport is a top priority for our Government. We know that improving service reliability is key for commuters choosing public transport as a travel option in our main cities, reducing congestion on our roads.

“The investment we are making in Auckland and Wellington will enable KiwiRail to carry out critical work on rail assets across the network. This includes upgrades to level crossings, retaining walls, points equipment, sleepers, and tunnels. Culverts will also be replaced, and improvements made to bridges and critical drainage infrastructure.

“Delivering these upgrades in Auckland and Wellington will improve overall reliability and efficiency for commuters. This investment package, coupled with the ongoing investment our Government is making in rail, will enable commuters in Auckland and Wellington to get where they need to go quickly and safely.

“Alongside this investment, the Government is continuing to review the Metropolitan Rail Operating Model (MROM) to develop a more sustainable funding model for metropolitan rail, including who pays for what, and ensure the services and infrastructure is focused on prioritising passenger movements in an efficient and reliable way,” Mr Brown says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 