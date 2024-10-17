Government Investing In Auckland And Wellington Rail Reliability

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The Government has announced how $101.7 million in Budget 2024 funding for metro rail networks will be split between Auckland and Wellington to address the maintenance backlog and deliver more reliable services for commuters in our main cities, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“The Auckland metro rail network will receive $48.8 million, while Wellington’s network will see investment of $52.9 million. This funding will support network upgrades across Auckland’s metro rail lines and upgrades to the Johnsonville, Kāpiti, and Hutt Valley lines in Wellington.

“Delivering reliable, effective, and efficient public transport is a top priority for our Government. We know that improving service reliability is key for commuters choosing public transport as a travel option in our main cities, reducing congestion on our roads.

“The investment we are making in Auckland and Wellington will enable KiwiRail to carry out critical work on rail assets across the network. This includes upgrades to level crossings, retaining walls, points equipment, sleepers, and tunnels. Culverts will also be replaced, and improvements made to bridges and critical drainage infrastructure.

“Delivering these upgrades in Auckland and Wellington will improve overall reliability and efficiency for commuters. This investment package, coupled with the ongoing investment our Government is making in rail, will enable commuters in Auckland and Wellington to get where they need to go quickly and safely.

“Alongside this investment, the Government is continuing to review the Metropolitan Rail Operating Model (MROM) to develop a more sustainable funding model for metropolitan rail, including who pays for what, and ensure the services and infrastructure is focused on prioritising passenger movements in an efficient and reliable way,” Mr Brown says.

