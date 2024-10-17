Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Statement From Green Party Following SGM

Thursday, 17 October 2024, 8:55 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Statement from Green Party Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick: 

“Following the Special General Meeting to discuss the potential use of the Electoral Act to remove Darleen Tana as a Member of Parliament, party delegates have endorsed notice being given to the Speaker under section 55A(3)(b) of the Act.

“The proposal to provide the Speaker with notice under the Electoral Act was approved by the consensus of all 185 delegates present at the meeting.

“Hon. Marama Davidson and I have written to Darleen Tana to inform her of this, and for the last time request she finally do the right thing, take accountability and resign as a Member of Parliament.

“We have also written to the Speaker outlining that we believe Darleen’s resignation from the party but not from Parliament has affected the proportionality of the House, triggering the next step of the legislation.

“From the outset, we have done all we can to navigate the situation in front of us with our values as the guiding star. I am proud of how we have held true to these throughout this process.”

