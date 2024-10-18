New Zealand First Member’s Bill To Improve Access To Palliative Care

Tanya Unkovich MP

New Zealand First List MP

New Zealand First has introduced a Member’s Bill which aims to improve access to palliative care for all New Zealanders, ensuring kiwis have better access to the compassionate palliative support they may need.

The ‘Improving Access to Palliative Care Bill’ seeks to guarantee that every New Zealander has the right to receive high-quality palliative care whenever it is needed.

The Bill amends two key Acts to enhance palliative care access.

It amends the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act 2022 by introducing a requirement for a Palliative Care Strategy, obligating Health New Zealand to report on its palliative care services in its annual reports, and placing specific duties on Health New Zealand to provide such services.

The Bill also amends the Health and Disability Services (Safety) Act 2001, requiring the Minister of Health to ensure that service standards for palliative care are maintained at all times, ensuring consistent and high-quality care throughout the country.

“This initiative is about upholding the dignity of New Zealanders as they approach end of life” says New Zealand First MP Tanya Unkovich.

“Quality palliative care should be a human right, and every person should have access to support, comfort, and dignity at the time they need it most.”

By mandating the development of a comprehensive Palliative Care Strategy, the Bill sets in motion a blueprint to secure funding to improve services.

“It’s time we step up in support of the palliative care sector” Unkovich says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

