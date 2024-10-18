Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Labour Supports Continuing Fight For Dairy Access

Friday, 18 October 2024, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour welcomes the National Government’s decision to further pursue our access to the Canadian dairy market under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)

“This latest decision is a continuation of steps taken by Labour in government to enforce the hard won and valuable concessions negotiated in the 2018 CPTPP trade agreement,” Labour trade spokesperson Damien O’Connor said.

“Both our countries’ economies could suffer over time if Canada refuses to abide by the terms of the agreement and the rules of international trade.

“Trade is critical to both Canada and New Zealand, and rules protect both our economies,” said Damien O’Connor.

