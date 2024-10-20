Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Attracting Investment On Agenda For Singapore Trip

Sunday, 20 October 2024, 12:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Shane Jones
Minister for Regional Development
Associate Minister for Energy

Seeking investment to support the delivery of large regional projects is on the agenda for Regional Development and Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones as he heads to Singapore to meet potential investors, business leaders and policymakers.

“Attracting more overseas investment is a vital part of the Coalition Government’s economic strategy. We are already taking steps to remove the barriers and red tape holding back international capital through measures such as reforming the overseas investment law,” Mr Jones says.

“New Zealand has close economic ties with Singapore, based on a history of trade and innovation, and it is recognised as a trusted and valuable partner and business destination. I want to hear about the opportunities investors and industry in Singapore are interested in exploring and share more about our work to develop a pipeline of investible infrastructure opportunities.

“This country is facing a massive infrastructure deficit. Foreign investment could play a significant role in closing the gap while benefiting our businesses and communities, particularly in our regions.”

During his visit, Mr Jones will meet Singaporean government representatives and participate in a ministerial leaders’ panel discussion at the Singapore International Energy Week forum, an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers, and commentators to share best practices and solutions within the global energy sector.

“The forum focuses on ensuring a reliable and secure energy supply and promotes effective competition in the energy market which, in light of our recent domestic challenges, is at the forefront of many New Zealanders’ minds,” Mr Jones says.

“I look forward to contributing to that discussion by sharing New Zealand’s experiences.”

New Zealand and Singapore will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its bilateral diplomatic relations in 2025 and are working to elevate the New Zealand-Singapore Enhanced Partnership signed in 2019.

Mr Jones leaves for Singapore today and returns to New Zealand on 26 October.

