Statement From Green Party Regarding Darleen Tana’s Removal From Parliament

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 11:36 am
Press Release: Green Party

Statement from Green Party Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick: “The Speaker has this morning Gazetted notice that Darleen Tana is no longer a Member of Parliament.

“Last week, 185 Green Party delegates, representing our thousands of members across the country, came to unanimous consensus to put this request to the Speaker. This, of course, went well above and beyond the requirements in the law. We have always been and remain a proudly grassroots-led party.

“Throughout this process, our founding values and principles have been our guiding star, and I am proud of how we have held true to those. This Gazette from the Speaker today draws a line under the issue.

“Every single day, we have continued to fight for people and planet, and hold the Government to account on their cruel and destructive agenda. That mahi continues with the vigour our communities need and deserve.”

NOTE:

