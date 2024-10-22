Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Govt Confirms Details Of Abuse In Care National Apology

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 11:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Erica Stanford
Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions

The Government has confirmed further details about the national apology to survivors of abuse in care.

“On November 12 Parliament will apologise on behalf of the nation for the failures of the State across many governments. Following a mihi whakatau, proceedings will begin mid-morning with survivor voices and apologies from some government agency Chief Executives.

“The Prime Minister will deliver the national apology in the House of Representatives at 11.30am. This will be followed by a statement from the Leader of the Opposition,” Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford says.

Proceedings will be streamed online and to concurrent events at Due Drop Events Centre in Auckland, Shed 6 in Wellington, and the Christchurch Town Hall. The apology will also screen on Parliament TV.

“Around 1200 survivors, support people and other invited guests are expected to be at events across the country. Every person who registered an interest has received an invitation to attend. The Government will have representation at all events, I understand other political parties will do the same. We are also supporting the survivor-led event at Pipitea Marae in Wellington.

“This will be a very significant day for survivors which is why the Government is taking a trauma informed approach throughout. We have structured the morning to ensure survivors feel supported to attend what is most meaningful to them.”

Wellbeing support will also be available at every location. This includes mental health nurses, Rongoā Māori providers, counsellors, social workers and abuse in care specialist care.

“The Government will also detail more of its response to the Royal Commission’s final report. We know there is no apology that can ever reflect the severity of harm that was suffered. We remain committed to responding with respect and dignity,” Ms Stanford says.

“I would like to acknowledge the Labour Party, Green Party, and Te Pāti Māori for supporting the arrangements of this significant occasion.”

Note:

  • The livestream will be available here.
  • For people wanting to access wellbeing support prior to and after the apology event, a helpline, Safe to Talk is available 24/7:
  • Phone 0800 044 334
  • Free txt 4334
  • Email support@safetotalk.nz
  • Approximate timings for the morning are
8.45am-9.30amMihi WhakatauParliament and concurrent locations
10am-11amPre-apology event featuring CE apologies and survivor contributionsLivestreamed from Parliament
11.30am-12.30pm

Formal apology by Prime Minister with supporting statement by Leader of Opposition

Formalities closed

House of Representatives
12.45pmLunchParliament and concurrent locations

