Police Perpetuate Siege On Ōpōtiki

Te Pāti Māori MP for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi, says today’s police-sponsored terrorism in Ōpōtiki is a continuation of the State’s predatory behaviour towards the iwi of Te Whakatōhea.

"Ōpōtiki is once again being intentionally targeted and is the direct byproduct of this Government’s 'tough on crime' legislative changes,” said MP for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi.

"This predatory action only exacerbates the broken relationship between Te Whakatōhea and authorities, which has been strained for centuries, ever since the death of Rev. Carl Sylvius Völkner in 1865.

"Violating whānau in their own homes on a hunch, and then throwing our people into this racist system, will do nothing to address the systemic issues created by this and successive Governments.

"In anticipation of what we know will be yet another empty apology from the Government this week, we recognise these targeted attacks as merely doubling down on this Government’s racist agenda to exterminate our people."

"I demand that the Police Commissioner immediately convene a meeting with Te Whakatōhea and explain why the police have chosen to activate their state-sponsored terrorism in Ōpōtiki today, when te iwi Māori converges on Tuahiwi Marae in Ōtautahi for the hui ā-motu that empowers te iwi Māori to move towards our own nationalism and liberation from this oppressive Pākehā system.

"Ōpōtiki needs stability, support, and meaningful community intervention, rather than actions that incite fear and division. It doesn’t need the state to continuously torment them," said Waititi.

