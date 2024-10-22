Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Police Perpetuate Siege On Ōpōtiki

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 6:20 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori MP for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi, says today’s police-sponsored terrorism in Ōpōtiki is a continuation of the State’s predatory behaviour towards the iwi of Te Whakatōhea.

"Ōpōtiki is once again being intentionally targeted and is the direct byproduct of this Government’s 'tough on crime' legislative changes,” said MP for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi.

"This predatory action only exacerbates the broken relationship between Te Whakatōhea and authorities, which has been strained for centuries, ever since the death of Rev. Carl Sylvius Völkner in 1865.

"Violating whānau in their own homes on a hunch, and then throwing our people into this racist system, will do nothing to address the systemic issues created by this and successive Governments.

"In anticipation of what we know will be yet another empty apology from the Government this week, we recognise these targeted attacks as merely doubling down on this Government’s racist agenda to exterminate our people."

"I demand that the Police Commissioner immediately convene a meeting with Te Whakatōhea and explain why the police have chosen to activate their state-sponsored terrorism in Ōpōtiki today, when te iwi Māori converges on Tuahiwi Marae in Ōtautahi for the hui ā-motu that empowers te iwi Māori to move towards our own nationalism and liberation from this oppressive Pākehā system.

"Ōpōtiki needs stability, support, and meaningful community intervention, rather than actions that incite fear and division. It doesn’t need the state to continuously torment them," said Waititi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 